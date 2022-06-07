Disco Disciples coming to Woopi and Coffs for free this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GLENN Abbott – the funky drummer who powered much-loved Australian band Machine Gun Fellatio (MGF) – has a sensationally entertaining new band called Disco Disciples, paying tribute to the 1970s disco era, and they’re headed our way.

The Disco Disciples are coming to the Mid North Coast for the very first time this month, playing their debut shows at The Seaview Tavern, Woolgoolga on Saturday 11 June from 8:30pm – 11:30pm and the Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour on Sunday 12 June from 4pm – 7:30pm.

Entry is free.

Glenn Abbott said, “We’re looking forward to hitting the road for the first time in ages and getting back to Coffs again.

“I have so many good memories from shows in the past at the Hoey Moey from the MGF days and Super Massive.

“It’s going to be really fun to bring the Disco Disciples there because it’s such a good-vibe, high energy show.

“There’s nothing like disco hits to put everyone in a good mood.”

Abbott said the band is an absolutely dynamite five-piece, delivering the true disco sound of the 1970s with live instrumentation, four vocalists, stunning four-part harmonies, colourful glam costumes and plenty of classic 70s dance moves the audience can join in on.

“We’d love everyone to come dressed in their best Studio 54-inspired attire, ready to bust out their best disco moves.

“Come join the party and get down with us!” Abbott said.

The Disco Disciples have been boogying their way across the Gold Coast and Northern NSW igniting dance floors everywhere they go, since their first electric show at the Coolangatta Hotel three years ago.

This is one show you don’t want to miss!

The Seaview Tavern is located at 51 River St, Woolgoolga NSW 2456.

For more info visit www.seaviewtavern.com.au or contact the venue on (02) 6654 1206.

The Hoey Moey is located at 84 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour NSW 2450.

For more info visit www.hoeymoey.com.au or contact the venue on (02) 6652 3833.