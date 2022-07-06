Disqualified driver charged following pursuit on stolen motorcycle in Coffs Harbour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ABOUT 9pm on Wednesday 29 June 2022, officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District attempted to stop a motorbike allegedly travelling without a registration plate north bound along Aviation Driver, Coffs Harbour.

Police will allege the bike rider failed to stop and accelerated away from police when a pursuit was initiated.



Police pursed the motorbike into Dowsett Drive where the rider rode into bushland.

Officers entered the bushland on foot where the motorcycle was located abandoned.

A search of the area was conducted, and with the assistance of the Dog Unit, the rider was located hiding in bushland about 500m from where the motorbike had been located.

The 32-year-old Coffs Harbour man was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Hospital for mandatory testing, where he was allegedly found to be in possession of methylamphetamine.

Inquiries established that the man had been disqualified from holding a licence for ten years from September 2013 until September 2023.

It will also be alleged that the unregistered motorcycle had been stolen earlier this year.

The man was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday 5 July 2022.