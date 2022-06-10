Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises $12,000 for Movember

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride 2022, raising funds and awareness for men’s health charity Movember, took off last weekend, 5 June, after rain had forced a postponement.

Some 65 riders gathered in the Coffs Jetty car park area on what turned out to be a spectacular day.



“We couldn’t have asked for better weather,” Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride Coffs Harbour President, Chris Duffy, told News Of The Area

“Along with Sydney and Brisbane we all changed our ride date in the hope of better weather, and we were rewarded with an absolutely perfect day.”

Commenting on the atmosphere amongst the riders, Chris said, “The ride always brings the best out in everyone, catching up with old friends and making new ones.

“This has become an annual pilgrimage with riders travelling from Casino, Grafton and Tyringham to join the ride.”

After the Distinguished Gentlemen and ladies had negotiated the Jetty traffic, the ride along Pine Creek Way was great, with minimal traffic, allowing the group to ride together in convoy.

With the destination of Urunga, the motorcyclists didn’t stop at Bonville headland this year, as in previous rides.

“But we had people waving and beeping horns etc everywhere we went.

“We had a brilliant lunch at the Ocean View hotel at Urunga, where they looked after us by providing a marquee for us to all get together and discuss the ride.

“The ride had a party feel about it, with everyone going all out with their own interpretation of dapper.

“Despite the postponement the ride was a great success and most importantly raised over $12,000 for the Movember foundation.”

The ride is aimed at retro and classic bikes and raises money and awareness for men’s health charity Movember.

By Andrea FERRARI