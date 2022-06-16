Diverse exhibitions open at National Cartoon Gallery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OPENING night at the National Cartoon Gallery on Friday 3 June saw two diverse and exciting exhibitions ‘unveiled’.

The ‘Cartoonists for Change’ and ‘Who is Moo?’ exhibitions bring divergent and colourful conversations about the world around us to the Gallery.



Local elder Richard Widders gave a warm Welcome to Country and National Cartoon Gallery Manager Christine Durham presented a thoughtful and enlightening introduction to the works on display.

Local elder Richard Widders gave a warm Welcome to Country and National Cartoon Gallery Manager Christine Durham presented a thoughtful and enlightening introduction to the works on display.

“Cartoonists are truth-tellers who call out racism, inequality, advocate for peace, take a strong stand on human rights abuses and environmental sustainability, as well as freedom of speech and equal rights for all,” she explained.

In the upstairs gallery, the Cartoonists for Change exhibition highlights the challenging, important and thought-provoking issues of our times.

One of the highlights of this exhibition is the recent donation by the Cheetham family of The Sea of Satire collection.

This is a unique collection of political cartoons by some of Australia’s most celebrated political cartoonists.

The works were created to raise awareness and funds for ANTaR (Australian for Native Title and Reconciliation) in 1998 and until now have been in the private collection of the Cheetham family.

This is the first time these works are being publicly shown in a Gallery.

This exhibition will also celebrate NAIDOC Week 2022, with the theme Get up! Stand up! Show up! and the ‘Sea of Hands’ being on display throughout the exhibition.

Who is Moo? is a colourful and engaging exhibition in the downstairs Bunker gallery that illustrates the entertaining travel stories and life reflections of artist Scott Mollan.

Moo’s works show the influence of his journey from a little kid who loved cartoons to an advertising guru in India and China.

Moo was never trained in art, giving his work a childishness and each piece has a story about the adventures and characters he encountered in his life.

Who is Moo? is on display until 18 July and Cartoonists for Change ends 31 July.

The National Cartoon Gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 3pm at 1 John Champion Way, Coffs Harbour.

By Andrea FERRARI