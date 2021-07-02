Domestic violence seige in Macksville – Police say help is available to those in need

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AT 1:54am on Friday 25 June, Police received a Triple Zero (000) call and learnt that a lady and her young son were being held in a bedroom at a premises in Macksville.

Police were dispatched to the location and heard property being damaged.

The 000 caller was being held in a bedroom at those premises but the bedroom door had been barricaded.

Acting Inspector Smith from Nambucca Valley Police stated that, “Police attempted to negotiate with the offender who could be heard in the bedroom, however he appeared to be illogical and Police could hear the noise of smashing coming from the room.”

Specialist police were then called to the scene.

“Upon their arrival police attempted to negotiate a peaceful and safe release of the victim and her son, however the offender continued to make threats that if the bedroom was entered then he would harm them.”

This continued for a number of hours.

At 7:30am the accused surrendered and went into Police custody.

The victim and her son were taken to an ambulance and thankfully were deemed uninjured.

The offender was charged with contravening an AVO, and a series of domestic violence related charges.

Once the siege was resolved the offender was charged at Kempsey and was refused bail.

Acting Inspector Smith had this to say for those who are suffering, or fear, domestic violence.

“If victims are prepared to ask for help there is help available.

“I encourage people to come and speak to us and help will come.

“Some of the services that would be made available to victims of domestic violence may come out of Coffs Harbour but they cover our area.

“If you are experiencing domestic violence, please use one of your options, and this may be to just contact us.

”We are here to help.”

Useful Contacts

Emergency Services 000

Lifetime Connect – Macksville 6568 2522

Ngurrala Family Safety Services – Nambucca Valley 55079320 for Aboriginal men and women who are living with or suffering from Domestic Family Violence

NSW Domestic Violence Line – 1800 656 463

1800 RESPECT 1800 737 732 – National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling service

Lifeline 131 114 – Crisis support and suicide prevention services.

Warrina Women and Children’s Refuge – 6652 4000 Crisis service 24hrs 7 days.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN