Dominic Perrottet appointed NSW Premier, local politicians react

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN the wake of former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and former deputy premier John Barilaro resigning last week, a new leader has emerged.

Treasurer Dominic Perrottet was elected leader of the NSW Liberal Party and therefore NSW Premier, beating Planning Minister Rob Stokes.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

At 39 years of age, Mr Perrottet is the youngest Premier elected in NSW history.

A staunch Catholic and a supporter of former US President Donald Trump, Mr Perrottet has attracted criticism and concerns about whether his religious beliefs and conservative views will influence the way that he governs the state.

In the past, Mr Perrotet openly opposed same-sex marriage and the legalisation of abortion in NSW.

Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead welcomed the appointment of Mr Perrottet.

“The appointment of Dominic Perrottet as the Premier of NSW along with the NSW Nationals in Government electing Paul Toole as the new Deputy Premier marks a new era in the history of our State,” Mr Bromhead told Myall Coast News Of The Area.

“Dominic and Paul have considerable experience that will prove invaluable for our State.”

“There are many important projects coming up in the Myall Lakes and as we continue to navigate our way through COVID, I’m looking forward to working closely with our new leaders.”

Other politicians were not so welcoming of the new Premier.

Kate Washington, Member for Port Stephens, reminded constituents about Mr Perrottet’s decisions as Treasurer.

“As Treasurer, Dom Perrottet reversed a pay rise for our nurses and paramedics in the middle of a pandemic,” she said in a damning Facebook post.

“This was his way of saying ‘thanks’.”

Ms Washington also pointed out Mr Perrotet’s alleged maltreatment of injured and dying workers through the infamous iCare program and the fact that he privatised “…billions worth of public assets”.

She also alleges that Mr Perrottet “left thousands of businesses without support during lockdowns”.