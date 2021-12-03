Donate food to Sawtell RLS’s Food Drive for the hungry homeless

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUPPORTING the ‘Soupy’ – Coffs Harbour Uniting Church’s Soup Place – is especially close to the hearts of Sawtell RSL’s charitable team this year with the region’s rise in homelessness.

Homelessness has a new face, and it’s not what you would think, according to Kate Drum, Marketing Manager of Sawtell RSL.



“With the growing housing crisis, we are seeing working homeless, whole families without homes, young homeless, more and more people doing it tough and reaching out for help from services such as the Uniting Church Soup Kitchen,” Kate told News Of The Area.

“For the last five years, Sawtell RSL Club has asked our community to contribute to the Christmas Food Drive supporting the ‘Soupy’, and this year, they are needing our help more than ever.

“We are asking everyone in the community; when you are out buying your groceries in the lead up to Christmas, please put a few extra items in the trolley that we can add to the soup kitchen’s pantry so that they can continue to provide this valued community service,” said Kate.

The items will be used for not only preparing the daily meal service but also for the crisis packs the soup kitchen prepares for individuals or families who need something extra to take with them.

The Soup Kitchen is run entirely on donations and the blood sweat and tears of over 50 volunteers who design the menu, cook, serve, and clean up daily.

“The annual food drive provides the soup kitchen with the ingredients they require to create nutritious, tasty meals for the local homeless who use the service, but they can always do with some extra support.”

It is hoped that the food donations received will relieve some pressure on the soup kitchen and assist them in being able to provide even more meals and crisis packs to those who need this valuable service.

Sawtell RSL Club will be collecting donations on behalf of the Soup Kitchen until December 19.

All goods can be dropped at reception, inside the main door which backs onto the car park.

For more information on how you can help, phone 02 66531577.

By Andrea FERRARI