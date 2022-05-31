Don’t Change bring INXS tribute performance to Moonee Beach Hotel

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DON’T Change – Ultimate INXS are bringing their INXS tribute show to the Moonee Beach Hotel on Saturday, 18 June.

Recreating the energy and passion of INXS in an explosive two hour concert style live show, Don’t Change – Ultimate INXS are considered to be the most authentic INXS tribute production on the market.

Since their successful 2016 launch in Sydney, Don’t Change have been entertaining audiences across the country.

Featuring a line-up of six exceptional musicians led by charismatic front man Blair Dwyer, Don’t Change – Ultimate INXS perform all the biggest INXS hits across three decades with tracks such as ‘Never Tear Us Apart’, ‘Original Sin’, ‘Don’t Change’, ‘Listen Like Thieves’, ‘Burn for You’, ‘Need You Tonight’, ‘I Send a Message’, ‘Suicide Blonde’, ‘Devil Inside’, ‘What You Need’ and many, many more!

For more information and tickets visit http://www.dontchangeinxs.com/.