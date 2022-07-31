Don’t miss Timberfest, Glenreagh’s traditional country festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE FAMOUS Glenreagh Timber Festival is on this Saturday, July 30, opening 8:30am until 4:30pm at Glenreagh Recreation Reserve.

Rikki Cetinich, Event Coordinator gave News Of The Area a run-down of the headliners and old favourites, further to last week’s update (NOTA 22 July).



“Walk through the entrance and stop at our interactive display as you pose for a picture and upload it to Instagram tagging #Glenreaghtimberfest,” said Rikki.

“Our artisan and high-quality markets will be awaiting your arrival.

“Keeping with our timber theme we are featuring some great artisan stalls such as Branch and Bloom and Let Them Play Toys who create handmade wooden toys, flowers and crafts inspired by nature.”

Entertainment on the main stage kicks off at 9am with Welcome to Country performed by Aunty Jenny Skinner followed by the Smoking Ceremony and BMNAC’s Dance by Giingan Gumbaynggirr Dance Crew.

The Northcoast Axemen Association will have seven woodchopping events on the day thanks to sponsor Urunga Chainsaws & Mowers and First Super.

“Their first event commences at 10am and is the 12′ Underhand, an event not to be missed,” she said.

“There is plenty of grandstand seating for the family to get comfortable and watch the action unfold.”

The vintage car displays, vintage machinery, tractors, steam engines and more will be available for viewing most of the day, giving a sense of the rich history of the historic town of Glenreagh.

Coffs Community Circus will be entertaining the children from 10am to 3pm.

“There will also be face painting, pony rides, kids craft, cup cake decorating and so much more,” said Rikki.

A kids’ favourite activity is to watch the venomous reptile displays by Steve and Matt from Reptile World.

Their shows will be running at 10am, 11am, 1pm and 2pm in the Kids Arena.

“Our main stage schedule starts with Sam Dyball at 10am followed by Hats Off at 11am and the beautiful contemporary folk singer, Sarah McKenna at 12pm,” she said.

“Riverbed Bloomers are a country inspired duo from Ulong who always pull a great crowd.”

Chris Staff & Band, rock/country headliners, take the stage at 2pm.

To close the day Wandering Annie & the drifter play at 3:30pm.

This year the festival will welcome a few conversation corners with organisations such as the Red Cross, who will be chatting to locals and patrons about emergency readiness.

“What we love most about this year is to bring as little money as you wish or as much as you like and you will find entertainment to suit the whole family,” said Rikki.

The canteen will be serving meal deals for less than $10.

Local blacksmiths, Mens Shed, leather workers and local craftspeople will all be putting on free demonstrations of their trades.

“The grounds are in beautiful condition so don’t forget to bring a picnic blanket or rug to lay out and enjoy the yummy food and country entertainment.

“Warm up with a tasty coffee and OMG vegan doughnuts as the cool afternoon air starts to make its way through the valley,” said Rikki.

All proceeds made at the festival go to the community groups that have helped keep the festival running for more than 17 years.

There is plenty of parking on site or you can park on Glenreagh main street and catch the courtesy shuttle, which will be picking up outside the Grey Fox Hollow Gift Shop and dropping off at the school just outside the festival grounds.

By Andrea FERRARI