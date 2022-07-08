Doors open to North Coast Regional Botanic Garden’s new $1.4m Glasshouse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE doors were officially opened to the public on the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden’s new $1.4m Glasshouse on Wednesday 29 June.

“The Botanic Garden is often referred to as Coffs Harbour’s best-kept secret, but the reality is that thousands of people every year visit and enjoy this beautiful corner of paradise,” said Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Paul Amos.



Mr Amos opened the Glasshouse with Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh, Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and Nola Miles, President of the Friends of the Botanic Garden.

“And now we have this splendid new Glasshouse which will only see more and more people coming here to discover the wonders of the Botanic Garden,” Mr Amos said.

Speaking on behalf of The Friends of the Botanic Garden, President Nola Miles told News Of The Area, “The Friends of the Garden are pleased to see all their hard work come to fruition with the official opening of the new Glasshouse.

“To see three levels of government and the volunteer community come together shows that great things can happen when we all work together.

“The Glasshouse is a valuable addition to the Botanic Garden, the green oasis in the heart of Coffs Harbour.

“It is now a wonderful home to some interesting and exotic plants from tropical parts of the world and the shade house provides a range of beautiful ferns and other plants,” said Nola.

Visitors will be able to see close up these exotic plants that would not otherwise survive here.

“What you now see above the ground hides the enormous amount of preparatory work that went on behind the scenes and under the ground.

“This included moving 180 tonnes of gravel and soil by hand due to access issues and tending the orchids, bromeliads and other plants away from the site whilst construction was underway.

“Into the future, Friends volunteers will help maintain this beautiful new space for the whole community to enjoy.”

Nola said the Friends of the Garden would like to thank everyone involved who helped make this happen.

“The Glasshouse is a fantastic addition to the many different experiences the Garden offers visitors all year round,” said Garden Curator Rick Ackland.

“It’s a futuristic and very attractive building that showcases some of our shyest exhibits to perfection.”

The project cost $1,464,096 in total.

It was funded from a $782,096 grant from the Australian Government’s Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCIP), a $597,300 grant from the NSW Government’s Crown Reserve Improvement Fund (CRIF) and the balance from Coffs Harbour City Council.

By Andrea FERRARI