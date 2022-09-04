Dorrigo Show brings back the Show Ball

CELEBRATING women in agriculture, Dorrigo Show Society is rolling out the Show Ball on Saturday 8 October 2022 after a long absence.

A highlight of the official side of the event is the presentation of four young women who have entered the Young Woman of the Year Competition.



For Show Society President Sally Duckett, recognition of the increasing role of women in agriculture is vitally important.

“The role of women in agriculture has changed, greatly, during the decades,” Sally said.

“Women are now seen as independent ambassadors for the agricultural industry, with awards such as Woman of the Year and the newly named RAS Agricultural Show’s Young Women of the Year.

“These awards are very popular and cover every aspect of the agricultural industry.

“It proves that being a woman is no barrier if you are willing to commit your time and energies to something you love doing.”

Those who take part in the ambassador programs say they build confidence, experience and knowledge of the agricultural industry and they enjoy the journey.

“You never know where it will lead you,” said Sally.

Jade Taylor (nee Cochran), current holder of the Young Woman of the Year Award, told News Of The Area about her role in the Show Ball.

“I am currently seeking young women between the ages of 18-25 to participate in the Sydney Royal Young Woman of the Year initiative.

“The young women will then be introduced at the Show Ball.

“I think that Shows in general allow the community to come together and showcase the best of the region and all that it has to offer from livestock, floral arrangements, old machinery, baking, woodchop and much more.

“Local Shows involve many members working together to bring exciting displays for everyone to experience,” she said.

After an absence of many years the Dorrigo Show Ball promises to be a night to remember following in the traditional style of this social community event with many prizes to be won – lucky door prize, best dressed couple, lucky spot prizes.

Music will be by Barry Noble and Friends.

Raffle winners will be announced on the night and there will be an auction of “some great items” said the organisers.

Delicious three-course finger food platters will be supplied by the Dorrigo Show Catering Committee and the bar is also available.

Visit www.dorrigoshow.com.

By Andrea FERRARI