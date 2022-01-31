Dorrigo Show events continue keeping country traditions alive

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DORRIGO Show Society has voted to maintain its policy of putting on “show events when there is no show” with the re-introduction of the Dorrigo Hoof and Hook Carcase Competition.

A revamped Hoof and Hook event will be held on March 7, 2022, at the Dorrigo Saleyards.



“This decision to go ahead with Hoof and Hook is the latest in a program of show-related public events during the last two years when Covid-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the Plateau’s annual November Show,” Dorrigo Show spokesperson Vivian Hoskins told News Of The Area.

Sally Duckett, the Dorrigo Show Society President said, “It has been more than 25 years since the last Hoof and Hook Carcase Competition, and we have announced its resumption as early as possible to give interested participants adequate time to prepare their cattle.

“Competition details will be announced as soon as possible but we envisage it will focus on pens of three, mainly young cattle up to 300kg dressed weight,” said Sally.

The Society already has confirmed it plans to hold its next show in November of 2022, the first since 2019.

Since then the Society has staged a variety of public events aimed at maintaining interest in country shows and traditions.

The most recent, held last month, was a No-Show Open Garden Day at the home of Sally Duckett and her husband Arnold, thanking society members and supporters for their backing.

“The open day, which attracted more than 200 people, offered a variety of entertainment, historical displays and food,” said Vivian.

It included exhibits of vintage farm equipment, tools and century-old buggies and machinery, fully restored by Arnold.

“It was a very successful, enjoyable and relaxing day for the Society to say thank you to members and sponsors,” added Sally.

For Dorrigo Show information and contacts visit https://www.dorrigoshow.com/.

By Andrea FERRARI