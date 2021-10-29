DoSomethingGood – for you, but also your community!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WITH 35 years experience, The Community Transport Company and our team of dedicated drivers are at the ready to get you where you need to be, when you need to be there!

CEO Bethany Langford understands the transition between working life and retirement can be a little difficult to navigate and may leave people feeling isolated.

”But rest assured, we’re here to help you stay connected, get you where you need to be and out and about accessing your community.

“A professional, safe, reliable service offering accessible vehicles with highly trained drivers that always go that extra step to ensure their passengers receive the best of care and arrive on time!

““There’s something for everyone, whether it be our door to door service for appointments, our shopping buses, or even just jumping aboard our social buses to enjoy some good company.”

We are a registered charity with 100% of our profits reinvested back into the community.

That means, for every dollar you spend with us, we give back $14 of value back to the community – a fantastic return on investment!

So, #DoSomethingGood, jump aboard today and join in the fun!

For further information on available services, please call our office on 1300 812 504 or visit our website www.communitytransport.net.au.