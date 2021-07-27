Double header for Karuah Roos and Rooettes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SATURDAY was a double header for the Rooettes and Roos at home.

The day didn’t start too well with a Waratha girl breaking her wrist in the first couple of minutes.

The game ended up being abandoned by the time an ambulance arrived and the girl was taken to hospital; there was not enough time to continue before the men’s game was to start.

The Roos were up against the Morpeth Bulls.

Who turned out to play with only eleven players, well done guys, it shows your passion for your team and club is strong.

The Bulls were the first to put points on the board with a penalty goal 2/0.

Then the Bulls were over with a converted try to take the score to 8/0.

The Roos Captain Mitch O’Bryan was first to put points on for the Roos with Sam Croese converting 8/6.

Luke Perry was next in and Sam converted 12/8 Roos way.

Mitch was over for his second and Sam converted 18/8.

Josh White was next to score 22/8, followed by Jack Croese and Sam converted 28/8.

Next to score for the Roos was Daniel Evans and Sam converted his 5th from 6 34/8.

Josh was in for his second and Jack Croese converted to take the score to 40/8 at the halftime bell.

The referees called the game at the halftime bell so the final score was Karuah 40 Morpeth 8.

Players Player three points went to Josh White two points Daniel Evans and one point to Mitch O’Bryan. Coaches Award was Todd Lilley and the Sponsors Choice was Mitch Napier.

Next Saturday the Rooettes are at HOME against Abermain with a 2pm kick off and the Roos are at Clarence Town against the Cobra’s with a 2pm kick off.

Game Day Sponsors are Karuah Quality Meats and Tile In Style.

By Sonja EVANS