Draft ageing strategy to be placed on public exhibition

THE MidCoast LGA has one of the oldest populations in all of Australia.

With approximately 27,000 people or 29% of the MidCoast LGA population aged 65 years or older, MidCoast Council has developed a draft Ageing Strategy for the 2021-2025 period, which will be placed on public exhibition.



Calypso Watson, a MidCoast Council Community Development Officer, noted that the development of an Ageing Strategy is important to ensure that the needs of older people are considered so that the community is age-friendly and inclusive.

“This strategy outlines clear and achievable actions, with the aim of improving the lives of people aged 65 years and older and visiting the MidCoast LGA.

“By implementing these actions, it is expected that the LGA will become age-friendly, communities will be more accessible and inclusive and older people will be empowered and have more opportunity to live healthy and fulfilled lives,” Ms Watson said.

Actions included in the strategy include: falls prevention programs and workshops, advocating for community’s public transport needs, home library services and Seniors Festival programming.

In addition, MidCoast Council will work to promote inclusivity in the community, supporting businesses to be physically accessible, educating Community Service Staff of the needs of community members, as well as continuing to seek funding to offer suitable programs.

Community members aged 55 years and older had a range of opportunities to have their say on the strategy, through pop ups, MidCoast Assist Sessions and online/ electronic engagement, with majority of the respondents coming from the Tuncurry, Forster, Tea Gardens and Taree regions.

The next step for the strategy will be a public exhibition period for a minimum of 28 business days.

By Tara CAMPBELL