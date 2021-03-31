Draft MidCoast Cultural Plan is here

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MidCoast Council is seeking feedback from the community on its draft MidCoast Cultural Plan 2036, a foundational document that will help build on local strengths and better support arts and culture across the region.

“The Cultural Plan will provide us with a framework to work with the community to achieve actionable outcomes in relation to the creative industries,” explained Deb Tuckerman, MidCoast Council’s Manager of Growth, Economic Development and Tourism.



“It was evident from the extensive community and stakeholder engagement and submissions received during the consultation phases that our community values our local culture and supported the developed of the plan with internal and external stakeholders, the MidCoast Cultural Plan Reference Group and the wider MidCoast community.”

The reference group was established to provide guidance, support and advocacy throughout the development of the draft plan and includes two councillors, eight community members and representatives from Arts Mid North Coast and Destination North Coast.

“We envisage this plan is something everyone can connect with, we know culture is something our whole community engages with so we’d love to hear as much feedback as possible about the draft,” added Deb.

While the draft has been based on feedback generated through extensive consultation, this phase of the project is about a final check-in with the community before the Plan goes up to Council for adoption.

“It was our aim to create a strategic plan that is a true reflection of what our community shared with us, to deliver personal, social, economic and environmental benefits to the community, now and into the future.”

The draft MidCoast Cultural Plan 2036 will be on exhibition from Monday 29 March to Friday 7 May and feedback is welcome and encouraged.

To view the draft and provide your comments, visit www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/HYS.