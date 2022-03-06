Dragon Boat Xilong christened on Bellinger River

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Dragon Boat Club members were in high spirits for the ceremony that saw the christening of their new boat, ‘Xilong’, on Saturday 19 February, despite inclement weather.

The auspicious occasion took place on the banks of the Bellinger River at Mylestom.



Club members and a small crowd of onlookers willing to brave the spasmodic downpours gathered on the riverside to partake in this time-honoured ceremony which is an important part of the dragon boating tradition.

The ceremony was carried out by Buddhist monk Kavissara from the Dhammaduta Meditation Centre at Upper Orara.

The formalities traditionally involve painting a red line down the centre of the dragon’s forehead to open the third eye which is called the ‘dotting the eye’ ceremony.

The new dragon boat was officially and spiritually awakened and christened Xilong or ‘wind dragon’ which was the popular naming choice voted upon by the Club members.

“Like many sporting activities we have had almost two years of cancelled events,” said Club President Sue Hughes.

“It was wonderful to christen our new boat and to put it on the water.

“We are now looking forward to putting ourselves and our new boat to the test in competition at the next regatta to be held in Forster at the end of March.”

Dragon boat paddling is one of the world’s most popular water sports, represented in over 35 countries with over 50 million participants worldwide.

The Coffs Coast Dragon Boat Club has training sessions weekly at Bonville Waters, Sawtell on Wednesday evenings and Saturday mornings on the Bellinger River at Mylestom.

New members are always welcome.

If you would like to join in the fun of dragon boating call 0418 953 882 or visit www.coffscoastdbc.com.au.

By Andrea FERRAR