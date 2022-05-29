Dragons Abreast Biggest Morning Tea is coming to Mylestom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IF you see a cavalcade of vintage cars heading south along the highway next Saturday, they will be heading to Mylestom for a good cause.

May and June is the time of year when we get together with friends and colleagues and raise our cups at a local Australia’s Biggest Morning Tea event to support the Cancer Council.



On Saturday 4 June Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast is hosting a morning tea at the Mylestom Community Hall that promises to live up to its title of the Biggest Morning Tea.

“Along with the fascinating vintage cars from Coffs Harbour Veteran and Vintage Car Club on display around the hall outside, inside you will be entertained by the Julie Ross Tappers,” event organiser Fran Stephenson of Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast told News of The Area.

The morning tea starts at 10am and runs through to 12.30pm.

“Entry is by $5.00 donation which will allow you to partake in a yummy selection of home-baked goodies and endless cups of freshly brewed coffee or tea.”

There will also be things to buy such as produce, sourdough breads from My Twin Loaves, local honey, rocky road, jams and biscotti etc.

There will be books, jigsaws and plants for sale and a huge raffle with lots of great prizes.

“And you may just win a lucky door prize from Red Sparrow Tea Shop for simply attending,” said Fran.

“Our Dragons Abreast is the local breast cancer survivor paddling club.

“Our members come from all over the Coffs Coast from Valla to Arrawarra and west to Bellingen and Dorrigo.

“Each week we paddle on the Bellinger River at Mylestom.

“We hold our annual morning tea here at the Mylestom Hall as we feel connected with the local community.

“While most of our members have had our lives touched by cancer, either personally or through someone close to us, our Biggest Morning Tea is not only for our members, it is for the whole community, and everyone is most welcome.

“It is part of our Club mission to raise breast cancer awareness.

“By supporting the Biggest Morning Tea, we are all helping those impacted with cancer and contributing to ongoing research which could help us or our loved ones in the future.”

“The comforting thing is that as we all sip our tea and enjoy ourselves, we help fight cancer,” said Fran.

“The Mylestom Community Hall is located in River Street, Mylestom which is around a fifteen-minute drive south from Coffs Harbour and even less from Bellingen and there is ample parking and disabled access.”

For more information contact Dragons Abreast Coffs Coast 0411 084917 on simply come along on the day and show your support.

By Andrea FERRARI