Dramatic Cliff Rescue At Dark Point

THE Port Stephens SES were called out this weekend to rescue a man who had fallen from a cliff on the rocky headland of Dark Point, north of Hawks Nest.

Alysha Springett Deputy Unit Commander and Training & Coordinator of the SES Port Stephens Unit told News Of The Area, “At approximately 1:30pm, Port Stephens SES were paged to a General Land Rescue (GLR) at Hawks Nest, after a person fell from the cliffs at Dark Point Headland.”



A team of five accredited SES Rescue Operators and two 4WD Rescue vehicles attended and made their way out to the headland.

“The SES worked alongside NSW Ambulance, NSW Police and Westpac Rescue Helicopter crew to provide first aid on the casualty and move him to a safer location in preparation for a winch recovery from the rocks,” she said.

It took the combined efforts of the four agencies three hours for the casualty to be safely winched into the rescue helicopter and transported to hospital for further treatment.

The team at SES Port Stephens are hoping they make a full recovery.

The SES responds to rescues, floods, fire and events such as fallen trees.

The teams are made up of volunteers from the community that band together to help keep our community safe.

If you are interested in volunteering for an organisation that helps Australians during times of need you can find out more at www.ses.nsw.gov.au.

All volunteers receive free accredited training.

By Marian SAMPSON