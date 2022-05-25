Dream Cronulla Sharks debut for Coffs Harbour’s Locky Miller

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCKY Miller’s dream NRL debut came true with a scintillating 60 metre try and an all round impressive performance helping the Cronulla Sharks back into the top four with a 25-18 victory over the Gold Coast Titans.

The boy from Coffs Harbour seized the fullback opportunity with both hands as he absorbed everything the Gold Coast Titans threw at him and when the opportunity arose he pinned back his ears and ran 60 metres to score a spectacular try.

Miller shared his try scoring experience with News Of The Area.

“The ball bounced perfectly for me and the space opened up and my instinct was to start running and don’t stop running,” he said.

“I had cramps in both of my calves but when I caught that ball the adrenalin kicked in and got me there.”

Miller’s polished performance at fullback, where he replaced Nicho Hynes, was based on the simple philosophy of getting the basics right and working from there.

“I was just trying to do my first job for the team, to make the first catch or first carry and once that was out of the way the nerves had settled and I got into it.

“I felt good, I just really enjoyed being out there to be honest.”

The dream-come-true debut didn’t register with Miller until the dying moments of the game.

“It didn’t really occur to me it was all happening until probably the 79th minute when the game was nearly over and I realised I had just achieved my dream.

“That’s when it all sunk in and in front of my family and friends.

“Unfortunately my dad was a bit sick and couldn’t make it, he was devastated, I had my beautiful partner there, my child, my mum, brother and a whole bunch of boys from Coffs Harbour.

“It was a real special moment.

“I have never had one like that before, with Rugby Sevens I’ve been travelling around the world so this was a really nice moment.”

Miller signed for the Sharks eight months ago and has waited patiently for a first grade opportunity, putting in stellar performances every week for the Sharks feeder club, the Newtown Jets.

Miller shared the moment he learned of the call up to the first team which left him shaking.

“Fitzy (Craig Fitzgibbon, Cronulla Sharks head coach) gave me a call on Tuesday, about two hours before the team list was released and told me I was in the team.

“I was just getting a coffee, I was excited, overwhelmed with emotion and shaking a little bit, I was really stoked.

“It felt like a dream come true, it came in waves of emotion, it’s been a rollercoaster.”

The Sharks next play the Sydney Roosters on Saturday 28 May and the humble Olympian is ready to help the team in whatever role he can.

“The fullback role will go back to Will Kennedy, he is an amazing player but if there is a spot anywhere in the side that needs filling I will be happy to fill it if I am called upon.

“Otherwise I will go back to Newtown until another opportunity arises and whenever they need me I will be there.”

“Whenever Fitzy or the coaches need me, I’ll try my best to deliver.

“(I’m) staying fit so when the opportunity does arise, to take it.with both hands.”

Miller learnt his craft playing community rugby on the Coffs Coast for the Sawtell Panthers, SCU Marlins and Coffs Harbour Comets before signing for the Australia Rugby Sevens team, where he competed at the Olympics.

It was after the Tokyo Olympics that Miller decided to switch codes and signed for the Cronulla Sharks.

Miller explained the biggest challenge in making the switch was “knowledge of the game”.

“I’ve been out of the game for five years or so and obviously the game has changed a lot and I’ve never played at this level in rugby league,” he said.

“So the education around the game, especially the fullback role and in the halves, there’s a lot of detail that I didn’t think was in it, until I started preseason.

“So the main thing has been about the education side of it.”

The Cronulla Sharks face the Gold Coast Titans in Coffs Harbour at C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday 18 June and it may be the perfect homecoming for Miller.

“It would be nice wouldn’t it!

“I might have to give Fitzy a call and plead with him,” he joked.

“But hopefully I get to come up there anyway.

“If I’m in the team or not it will be nice to get back up there and meet up with everyone, yeah, it will be special.

“It’s actually my son’s first birthday whilst we are up there so it will be pretty cool,” he said.

Tickets for the NRL blockbuster at Coffs Harbour on 18 June are available from Ticketek and are likely to be the hottest tickets in town.

By David WIGLEY