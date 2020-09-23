Driver crashes while allegedly more than six times the legal limit – Nelson Bay

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A man has been charged after crashing his Mercedes into another car while allegedly more than six times the legal blood alcohol limit in Port Stephens.

Police will allege the 47-year-old was driving the Mercedes north on Hardy Street, Nelson Bay, when he crashed the car into a Hyundai Accent about 3.50pm (Tuesday 22 September 2020).

Three people were inside the Hyundai, with one suffering minor injuries. The 47-year-old was uninjured.

Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter region attended and subjected the man to a roadside breath test, which allegedly returned a positive result.

He was arrested and taken to Nelson Bay Police Station, where he returned an alleged breath analysis reading of 0.326.

The man was charged with drive with high range PCA and granted conditional bail to appear in Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday 19 October 2020.