Drum Corps Play At Australia England Test Match Highlight Section Myall Coast Port Stephens by News Of The Area - Modern Media - July 18, 2022 Proud Members of the Irrawang High School Drum Corps as they get ready to perform at the Wallabies Test Match against England in Sydney at the SCG. MEMBERS of the Irrawang High School Drum Corps performed in front of a worldwide audience this week at the Wallabies rugby union match In Sydney. Raymond Terrace-based students got to march to the beat of their own drums in front of a packed stadium of 40,000 spectators as the Wallabies played England in a rugby union test match. Irrawang High School Drum Corps is one of only two schools and the sole state school that was invited to perform at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the Wallabies versus England Rugby Test on 16 July. The Drum Corp was selected to perform after winning first place at the 'Australia for Drums with Colour Guard' competition last year, where its professionalism and skill gained it well-deserved accolades. Irrawang High School's Drum Corp Musical Director Ms Adele Robinson is understandably incredibly proud about this incredible opportunity for the 30 drummers heading to Sydney. "I started the Drum Corps at Irrawang High School in 2005 with eight boys as part of a strategy to keep young men engaged, and it has now grown to three ensembles, Junior, Intermediate and Senior, boys and girls. "We are all very excited to be performing in front of such a large audience," she said. Other professional acts will also be performing. The Wallabies went down fighting, with spectacular performances from the wingers England won the match and the series with a 21-17 victory. The day will be etched in the 30 drummers' memories for years to come as one of pride and success. By Marian SAMPSON High energy and excitement were part of the pre-performance buzz among the Raymond Terrace students. Drums at the ready . . . the Irrawang High School Drum Corp members shone at the test match. No losers here – all the Drum Corp members were winners at the SCG. Smiles all round for the Drum Corp Members at the SCG Wallabies Match. Drummers excited and ready to march. Ready to step off with their best foot forward – the Irrawang Drum Corp.