Drum Corps Play At Australia England Test Match

MEMBERS of the Irrawang High School Drum Corps performed in front of a worldwide audience this week at the Wallabies rugby union match In Sydney.

Raymond Terrace-based students got to march to the beat of their own drums in front of a packed stadium of 40,000 spectators as the Wallabies played England in a rugby union test match.



Irrawang High School Drum Corps is one of only two schools and the sole state school that was invited to perform at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the Wallabies versus England Rugby Test on 16 July.

The Drum Corp was selected to perform after winning first place at the ‘Australia for Drums with Colour Guard’ competition last year, where its professionalism and skill gained it well-deserved accolades.

Irrawang High School’s Drum Corp Musical Director Ms Adele Robinson is understandably incredibly proud about this incredible opportunity for the 30 drummers heading to Sydney.

“I started the Drum Corps at Irrawang High School in 2005 with eight boys as part of a strategy to keep young men engaged, and it has now grown to three ensembles, Junior, Intermediate and Senior, boys and girls.

“We are all very excited to be performing in front of such a large audience,” she said.

Other professional acts will also be performing.

The Wallabies went down fighting, with spectacular performances from the wingers England won the match and the series with a 21-17 victory.

The day will be etched in the 30 drummers’ memories for years to come as one of pride and success.

By Marian SAMPSON