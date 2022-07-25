Dying to Know Day Woolgoolga helping us understand more about death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DYING to Know Day, set for Woolgoolga Community Gardens on Sunday 7 August, will provide the space within which the community can ask both profound and ordinary questions about the subject of death and dying.

Passing, preparing to pass and supporting others who are on their end-of-life journey, raise some of the most difficult questions we can ask.



“Sometimes it can be difficult to ask them,” said Bruce Meder, one of the Dying to Know Day Woolgoolga organisers, who has recently found himself pondering on the fate of the planet.

“We may not even know who to ask,” he said to News Of The Area.

Dying to Know Day is part of a nationwide movement that works to raise awareness of death and dying, to help Australians understand more about death and dying and what choices are available at the end of life.

The Woolgoolga event is being organised by Wendy Haynes, Rani Foreman and Bruce Meder.

Wendy Haynes is a well-known local funeral celebrant, acknowledged world-wide for her work.

Wendy is the key-note speaker at this year’s Funeral Celebrants Association (Australia) national conference in the week before Dying to Know Day.

Rani Foreman is Death Doula – a person who acts as a companion and advocate for those going through the process of death and dying, and their family and friends.

She has facilitated a number of Death Café sessions in the local region.

Bruce Meder is a local writer/author who has been involved in the environmental movement for five decades.

Lately he has developed an interest in helping people to honour their grief for the planet.

During the day there will be sessions dealing with what the role of a Death Doula is, getting the legal documents right, and green funerals.

For those grieving for the state of the world there will be an EarthGrief circle.

Wendy Haynes will lead a conversation “Celebrating this Precious Life: Honest Conversations about Death and Dying.”

The day will close with poetry about death and dying.

Participants are invited to bring their own, or someone else’s, poems about death and dying to share.

Dying to Know Day Woolgoolga will be held on Sunday 7 August, from 9am to 1pm, with the venue being the Woolgoolga Community Gardens.

Entry is by donation.

For further information, see the Facebook events page – Dying To Know Day Woolgoolga – or phone Rani Foreman on 0473 452 533.

By Andrea FERRARI