E-bikes ready to hire in Nambucca Heads

STEVE and Thea Kimber have launched a new business to complement their community based and well stocked Nambucca Heads Newsagency.

E-bikes.

The Kimber’s moved to Nambucca Heads in November 2020 after taking over ownership of the Nambucca Heads Newsagency.

Moving from Victoria, which in many areas is renowned for its flatness, they noticed the varied topography of the Nambucca Valley.

This gave them the idea of launching an e-bike for hire business as an addition to the newsagency.

Mr and Mrs Kimber spoke to News Of The Area about the decision to launch an e-bike business in the Valley.

Mr Kimber said, “E-bikes are a great asset in the Valley because of the hills.

“It makes it possible to ride a long distance in the area, see the beautiful sites, and have the benefit of a little help.”

Mr and Mrs Kimber ride their own e-bikes from Kingsworth every other day.

They love the benefits of physical exercise, and the fact that “we can’t remember the last time that we had to pay for petrol”.

There are 24”, 26”, and 27” bikes for hire, or hire to buy.

It is possible to rent the bikes for a range of different times.

There is also the option of renting to see how it goes, and then to set up a payment scheme to buy.

Mr Kimber said, “It is a clean, green way of getting around.

“The battery is put on charge overnight, and this will give the rider 50-60kms of riding.”

The choice is there for the rider as to the intensity of the ride they want to have, with varying levels of assistance available.

This makes the bikes available for all ages and abilities.

Mrs Kimber, who was a keen cyclist in the past, told News Of The Area, “The bikes are kind to your body.

“I used to ride a lot but knee problems stopped me.

“Now I can ride every day if I want to, with the additional power that is provided to me with the e-bike.”

The bikes can be picked up from the Newsagency or delivered to you.

For all queries regarding the hire and use of the e-bikes now available at Nambucca Newsagency, drop in and chat to Steve or Thea.

For more information, visit www.nambuccaebike.com.au or call the Nambucca Newsagency on (02) 65686610.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN