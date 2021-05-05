Eagles Flying High with an 8-1 win over Maclean

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Boambee Eagles recorded back to back wins with an impressive 8-1 victory over Maclean FC in the women’s first division.

Eagles coach Neil Witherdin is pleased with the development of the squad and gave News Of The Area an assessment of the match.

“With the season now three weeks old the Eagles are starting to improve their fitness and playing cohesion, with several early changes being prevented by a determined Maclean defence.

“Something had to give and it was Hannah Clift Wilson who stepped up with a cracking long range strike to make it one nil.

“This only seemed to inspire Maclean as they hit back with a great goal of their own, before goals to Kylie McDonald and Casey Cowgill rounded out the first half.

“The second half saw the Eagles’ Hannah Clift Wilson add two more goals with Jasmin Norberry scoring from a corner and Kylie McDonald adding a further two, with her last being an absolute gem.

“The game was played in great spirit by both sides and it’s certainly a big effort from Maclean traveling down the highway every second week.

“For the Eagles girls every player worked hard to achieve this result and should be very pleased with themselves,” said Neil.

The Eagles travel to reigning champions Urunga Raiders next Saturday 8 May for a 3pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY