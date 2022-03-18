Earth Hour – switching off for an hour to draw attention to Climate Change

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE energy efficient lighting on the Macksville Traffic Bridge will be turned off for an hour on Saturday, 26 March 2022, in recognition of Earth Hour.

This is the fifteenth consecutive year that Earth Hour has run.

From 8:30pm on this date everyone is invited to switch off the lights for an hour, to make a statement and draw attention to the impacts of climate change.

Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban OAM told News Of The Area, “It is my understanding that the intent of Earth Hour is more symbolic to draw attention to the impacts of Climate Change than about saving an hour of energy, so the bridge lights are probably the most prominent statement the Council can make.”

The Earth Hour movement, now an international action, was established in Sydney in 2007.

Currently 190 plus countries and more than 7000 cities take part in the event.

The World Wild Fund for Nature (WWF) said, “The aim is to create an unstoppable movement for nature, as it did when the world came together to tackle climate change.

“The movement recognises the role of individuals in carpeting solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to drive change.

“For 2022, Earth Hour is highlighting how we can #ShapeOurFuture.

“Participants will call for stronger action on climate change, starting with recognising its impacts on vital ecosystems like the Great Barrier Reef.”

Across the world, landmarks will go dark for the hour in solidarity.

These include the Sydney Opera House, Paris’ Eiffel Tower, New York’s Empire State Building, Cairo’s Pyramids, Rio’s Christ the Redeemer and the Tokyo Sky Tree.

Local businesses are also getting on board with the movement.

Earthbound Evenings, located next door to Earthbound Bowra Cafe, will be switching off the lights in the restaurant and using candlelight for the hour to highlight the impacts of Climate Change.

Suggestions are made on the WWF Earth Hour website about actions that schools, businesses and community members can take to show their support for Earth Hour 2022.

Visit www.earthhour.org.au for more information.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN