East Ward Invited To Meet The Candidates at TRRA Forum

THE Tomaree Residents and Ratepayers Association (TRRA) is holding a meet the candidates meeting on 15 November.

The Forum will be held in the Nelson Room of the Nelson Bay Bowling Club.



The Club will require participants and those attending to comply with all COVID restrictions which are applicable on 15 November.

If the Covid situation changes significantly, TRRA would consider the alternatives of a full Webinar or Zoom format for this Forum.

Ben van der Wijngaart President of the TRRA told News Of The Area, “The objective is to provide an opportunity for Mayoral and East Ward candidates to introduce themselves to the voting public, to provide a brief statement of their priorities for the coming term of Council, and to answer questions on matters of concern to residents and ratepayers.

“The Forum will be publicised to our members.

The candidates will be asked to address these key areas: height limits, access and accountability and the gateway to the Tomaree Peninsula.

“Where candidates are standing with a group, due to time constraints, we are only offering the invitation to speak to the lead candidate of the group.

“Where a candidate is standing for election as Mayor and also as an ordinary councillor in the East Ward, it is our intention to invite the candidate appearing as No. 2 on their ballot paper for councillors, to make a brief presentation.

“The No. 2 candidate in these circumstances has a good chance to be elected to Council if their lead is elected to be Mayor, so members of the public will be interested in their priorities.”

The conduct and procedure for the Forum will follow that of similar successful Forums offered by TRRA for Council, State and Federal elections.

Each candidate will in turn be given three minutes (five minutes for mayoral candidates) to introduce themselves and their policy platform.

Followed by this introduction the candidates will then address their response to the three questions (three minutes on each) and they will be given a one minute ‘right of reply’ on any issues raised which they wish to comment on.

The formalities will be finalised with an open floor for questions from attendees.

By Marian SAMPSON