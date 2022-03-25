Easter Arts and Craft Fair at Plantations Woolgoolga

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PLANTATIONS retirement village in Woolgoolga presents its second Arts and Crafts Exhibition, to be held over Easter weekend, 14 – 17 April.

The show and sale will be open to the public on Saturday 16 April from 10am – 3pm.



The Plantations by Ingenia Lifestyle retirement village is situated at the end of McIntosh Crescent, with parking available and a short walk to the clubhouse where the ‘gallery’ will be set up.

“Plantations have some very talented residents and their works will be on show for you to view,” Julie Sechi,

Community Sales Manager at Plantations told News Of The Area.

“Wonderful quilts, needle works, knitting, crocheting and the most amazing macrame hangings.”

Working with the philosophy that an art exhibition would be failing if not for the beautiful art works covering all genres, the Plantations show covers traditional and modern arts including zentangling.

“We also have woodwork pieces, mosaics and some wonderful paverpol (statues).

“From photography to pottery – there isn’t any category not catered for,” she said.

“Most residents have been doing their own thing with arts and crafts for many years but have come together as a Craft Group since moving into Plantations.

“At this stage of the Village we are still learning about people and their history with art classes etc but there are a few who are attending the Woolgoolga Art Gallery classes.”

There are a few members who have experience in a lot of different arts and crafts and Plantations Communities Group is endeavouring to hold classes once a month where they can teach their skills.

“We meet each Thursday in our craft room and thoroughly enjoy our time together.

“This is our second Arts and Crafts Exhibition as last year’s was cancelled to the public due to Covid – in-house it was very successful.

“We are looking forward to seeing you there,” said Julie.

“Make sure you say ‘Hi’ to Keryn and Tina, the Craft Group co-ordinators at Plantations.”

By Andrea FERRARI