Ebb ‘n’ Flow cafe/bar proposed for Coffs Central Shopping Centre

An $80,000 cafe/bar kiosk called Ebb ‘n’ Flow is proposed for the Coffs Central Shopping Centre food court area, which may delight many men who, if approved, will be able to relax at a bar while waiting for their partner to finish shopping.

A development application for the new food and beverage outlet has been lodged with Coffs Harbour City Council by Coffs Central Shopping Centre owner Gowing Bros Ltd.

The current development proposal includes a cafe kiosk, with associated internal signage.

A liquor license will be applied for separately at a later time.

The proposed kiosk will be situated at the rear of the Level One food court and is envisioned to provide a “contemporary retail dining environment” for the Coffs Harbour area.

Operating hours are proposed to be from 6am to 11pm seven days a week.

By Emma DARBIN