Eighteen New Apprenticeships For 2022 At Faircloth And Reynolds

APPRENTICESHIPS are not as common as they once were, so it is very welcome news that Faircloth and Reynolds are looking for 18 new Coffs Harbour apprentices to join the 50 apprentices currently working with the company next year.

Faircloth and Reynolds has been running an annual apprenticeship scheme since 1985, and now offers four-year trade apprenticeships in Electrical, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning and Sheet Metal Fabrication.



Since the scheme commenced, approximately 300 apprentices have completed their trade qualification with the company and some have also gone on work in various management positions within our organisation.

For example, the current Operations Manager, Service Manager and Catering Manager were all once Faircloth and Reynolds Refrigeration and Air Conditioning apprentices and there are draftspersons, project managers, sales people, commissioners and estimators who also started their careers with the company as apprentices.

Geoff Stokes, from Human Resources, said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for people of all ages in regional areas to achieve a trade and be able to live and work in a great place like Coffs Harbour.”

Ideally, applicants should have completed at least year 10 (Year 12 for Electrical Apprenticeship applications) and have strong results in Maths, English and Design/Technology subjects and hold a Construction Induction Card.

Links to the SEEK advertisements can be found on the company’s Facebook page.

Faircloth and Reynolds works on projects from central Queensland to southern NSW and has offices from Brisbane to Sydney and west to Armidale, so staff can choose an exciting city lifestyle or can enjoy living in any of the wonderful coastal and rural towns and cities in these areas.

Faircloth and Reynolds Director David Reynolds said, “Our ongoing apprenticeship scheme is a huge part of the company’s success.

He said, “Faircloth and Reynolds has trained over 300 apprentices over the past 35 years, many of whom have stayed with the company and are now in senior and other management positions.

We are very proud of our contribution to the local skilled workforce”, Mr Reynolds said.

By Andrew VIVIAN