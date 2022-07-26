Electronic ID System for Goats and Sheep in NSW

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST as we need to register our cats and dogs electronically there are changes afoot to add sheep and goats to an electronic identification system.

The NSW Government has received unanimous support for the development of a national, industry-led mandatory sheep and goat electronic identification (eID) system during a meeting of Australian agriculture ministers yesterday.



NSW Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders said there was now a strong mandate to start working on how best to implement a national system for sheep and goats.

“Individual traceability for sheep and goats will be critical in the event of an emergency disease outbreak like Foot-and-Mouth Disease in Australia,” Mr Saunders said.

“Today’s agreement is a major leap towards closing all gaps in our national biosecurity system.

“Recent detections of Foot and Mouth Disease fragments in Melbourne and Adelaide are a frightening reminder of the need to ramp up our biosecurity controls.

“It’s also great to see NSW Farmers throw its weight behind a national eID system for sheep and goats during an emergency vote at its annual conference this week.

“This shows great collaboration from industry and producers to address the Foot-and-Mouth Disease threat at our border.”

Mr Saunders said a national framework would be urgently developed by federal and state agricultural departments with industry input for consideration at the next meeting of agriculture ministers.

“My commitment to sheep and goat producers is that they will have their voices heard during all stages of the implementation and development of a national traceability system.”

Mr Saunders also welcomed an announcement by the federal government to add sanitiser foot mats at all international airports in Australia, along with confirmation that foot mats will also be rolled out at departure terminals in Indonesia.

“NSW has been prosecuting the case for increased biosecurity measures like foot mats at international airports, and while the steps taken by the federal government are positive, there is definitely more that can be done to protect our shores.

“I am concerned to hear about travellers coming back from Indonesia who are not being stopped and checked for traces of the FMD virus, which is why I’ll continue to call for 100 per cent of people returning from hot spots like Bali to have their luggage inspected thoroughly,” said Mr Saunders.

This new identification and registration system will see authorities able to identify where all sheep and goats are at short notice.

By Marian SAMPSON