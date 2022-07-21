Eligible community members urged to book fourth COVID vaccine dose

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AS COVID-19 continues to circulate in our communities, Healthy North Coast is encouraging all those who are eligible for a fourth vaccine dose to book now.

From Monday, 11 July an additional 7.4 million Australians became eligible to receive a fourth vaccination.



This followed the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) updating its recommendations.

ATAGI now recommends that people aged 50 to 64 years should have their fourth dose.

People aged 30 to 49 years may choose to have a fourth shot, as they are now eligible.

Healthy North Coast Chief Executive Officer Julie Sturgess said ATAGI had also reduced the recommended interval between vaccinations from four months to three months.

The interval between a person catching COVID and recovering, and their next recommended vaccine dose, is also three months.

“The North Coast has an outstanding COVID vaccination rate – greater than 95 percent for people aged fifteen-plus who have had two doses, but it is important to continue to strengthen protection given COVID-19 variants are still circulating,” Ms Sturgess said.

“For those who’ve had three or more shots, we’re slightly behind the NSW average – 66 percent compared to 68 percent as of 10 July.

“It’s important we all stay up to date to protect ourselves and our community and help lessen the strain on the health system.”

You can book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by texting ‘Hey EVA’ (Easy Vaccination Access) to 0481 611 382 or visit the online COVID-19 vaccination clinic finder to book an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free and available at a range of locations including local GPs, pharmacies or respiratory clinics.