Elly Stig Golf Day at Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club raises $14,000 for Children’s Cancer Institute

THE 28th Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day proved another success, with 134 golfers showing their expertise and flair on the golf course.

Co-organiser Raelene Squires told News Of The Area, “The clouds parted on Sunday 2 January, and what followed was a fantastic day at the Nambucca Heads Island Golf Club, full of sun, laughter and funds raised for the Children’s Cancer Institute (CCI).”

While the golfers traversed the course, Nambucca Heads Lions Club members were on the back deck preparing lunch for those who attended.

Organisers Ray Stig and Raelene Squires were over the moon with the results of the day, from the major raffle to the 12 items on the auction list.

Ray is pleased to announce that he will be sending $14,000 to the CCI to assist in research into childhood cancers.

Results of the day are as follows:

Winners: Doc Holladay, Ange Holladay, Stacey Gray and P Gray.

Ladies Nearest to the pin: Tahlia Donovan and Dianne Woods.

Men’s Nearest to the pin: Steve Mavin and Tim Clarke.

Ladies Longest Drive: Stacey Minors and Rosemary Olsson.

Men’s Longest Drive: Hayden Surridge and Steve Hunt.

Fancy/Best Dressed: ‘The Bridezillas’ Tracey Brown, Nadine Wellington, Noelani Wellington and Megan Boyd.

“This day could not be held without the contribution of the community, who band together every year, we thank you all for your support.

“Next year’s Elly Stig Memorial Golf Day has been set for Sunday 1 January 2023, with a few changes, so put it in your diary and stay tuned,” said Raelene.

By Andrea FERRARI