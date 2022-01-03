Emergency Service reminders for the Summer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PREPARE a plan, don’t drive through flood water and swim between the flags – these are some of the summer safety tips NSW emergency service agencies have shared as the holidays approach.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said Aussie summers are iconic, but they can also be tragic.



“Over the past few years, the NSW community has been hit hard, by fire, flood and even a pandemic, but these aren’t the only threats we face.

“I would urge everyone to use the start of summer to start a conversation with your friends and families about being prepared for other seasonal natural disasters, including heatwaves, storms, boating and other water accidents,” he said.

Police

NSW Police Force Central Metropolitan Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter Thurtell said summer is a particularly busy time of year for police and emergency services and urged the community to put safety first.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, know your limits and do not drink and drive.

“The roads will be busier than we have seen for a long time, so factor in extra time and remember that police will be out on the streets, on our roads, in, on and around the water, and even in the air,” Thurtell said.

SES

Every year people risk their lives and the lives of others by driving through floodwaters.

“You wouldn’t run into a bushfire, so never drive, walk or ride through floodwater – it’s incredibly dangerous for both you and the volunteers who will need to rescue you.

“Secure loose outdoor items, cleaning gutters and downpipes and trimming overhanging trees can also make a big difference when severe weather strikes,” NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York said.

Marine Rescue

“Boaters should always log on with Marine Rescue when heading out and log off when they return via VHF Channel 16 or the free Marine Rescue App. It’s quick and simple and gives you the reassurance that our volunteers are watching out for your safe return,” said Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Stacey Tannos.

Surf LifeSaving

Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steve Pearce spoke about the importance of water safety.

“My message to beachgoers this summer is to only swim at patrolled beaches, stay between the red and yellow flags, always check conditions before heading out, wear a life jacket when boating or rock fishing, and be sure to keep an eye on your mates,” Mr Pearce said.

Ambulance

NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dr Dominic Morgan warned the community about the dangers of risk-taking behaviour resulting from excessive alcohol consumption and drug taking as the economy opens.

“People have every right to enjoy a drink or two and let their hair down this summer, especially after a trying time during lockdown.

“Be smart and considerate about it and make sure you stay safe and keep others safe while enjoying yourself in a responsible way, because there is nothing fun about ending your night in the back of an ambulance,” he said.

All communities are urged to follow the following five steps: