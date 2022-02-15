Emergency Services Update for Myall Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update

Sector Brigades

On 12 February, Sector Brigades from Booral, Stroud Road, Stroud Rural Fire Brigade and Limeburners Creek had a social get together for discussions and to receive Commissioners’ Certificates for the Brigades’ contributions during the Black Summer Fires.



Congratulations to all members and thank you for your service.

Lock it or Lose It

Port Stephens-Hunter Police District warn all tradies and people that leave their tools and equipment exposed, such as in the back of utes or at work sites – please secure your equipment.

The Police District say there have been many ‘preventable’ thefts from similar circumstances locally.

Outdoor Lights

With newer compact fluorescent lamps lasting a long time compared to the older bulbs, dead insects will build up and can cause these bulbs to overheat.

Keep it in mind when you do your fire season preparation and regular maintenance around the home.

Slowing for Flashing Lights

NSW Road Safety are reminding all drivers on the road that if you see stopped emergency vehicles, tow trucks or breakdown assistance vehicles displaying flashing lights, remember to slow down to 40km/h in speed zones of 80km/h or less.

In speed zones of 90km/h or more, slow down safely and move over to give them space.

Scam Alert

The ATO is receiving reports of SMS and email scams involving cryptocurrency.

Scammers pretending to be from the ATO are telling people they are suspected of being involved in cryptocurrency tax evasion.

They are then asking them to ‘connect their wallet’ and provide detailed information via a link.

If you receive an SMS or email like this, don’t click on the link.

It will take you to a fake myGov login page, designed to steal your personal information.

If you’re ever unsure whether it’s the real ATO, don’t reply.

Phone 1800 008 540 to check.

By Tara CAMPBELL