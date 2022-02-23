Emergency Services Update for Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT’S time for your weekly emergency services update.

False Alarm

Three fire trucks were dispatched from Raymond Terrace Fire & Rescue, Fire and Rescue Tarro and Raymond Terrace Rural Fire Brigade to Windsor Street on 16 February 2022.



These trucks were dispatched for what ended up being a malicious fire alarm, called in by someone claiming that a house was on fire.

The false alarm charge in NSW is $1,600, however, a false alarm diverts Fire and Rescue resources that would otherwise be available for genuine emergencies.

Salamander Bay Training

As part of Fire and Rescue NSW Salamander Bay’s training and professional development, they have been undertaking joint exercises with other brigades.

This week, the station set up a ‘span line’ which is used when a movement of an injured patient from point to point is required.

This method is used only when brigade members are unable to be safely extricated using other members.

Rest In Peace

NSW RFS Tilligerry Brigade wishes to say farewell to one of its members – Alexander ‘Scotty’ Hamilton.

Scott Joined the NSW Rural Fire service in 2010 as a Volunteer with Lemon Tree Passage Rural Fire Brigade.

Working alongside his fellow volunteers to serve our community of the Tilligerry Peninsula.

Scott served as a Deputy Captain from 2015 to 2020 with our then newly formed Tilligerry Rural Fire Brigade upon the amalgamation of Lemon Tree Passage Brigade and Tanilba Bay/ Mallabulla Brigade.

He Served from 2012 to 2020 as Brigade secretary for both Lemon Tree Passage Brigade and the new Tilligerry Brigade and received the Port Stephens Council Medallion for his role in the 2013 Section 44 Fire at Heatherbrae.

A valued member of the Rural Fire Service family, he recently was awarded his RFS Long Service Medal.

Rest in Peace Scotty.

SES Port Stephens Flood Boat Maintenance

Members from the NSW SES Port Stephens Unit have been out and about this week, conducting essential Flood Boat maintenance and checks.

Although there is no current flooding in our area, it is imperative that Flood Boats and Operators are kept ready to always go.

Flood Boats are not only used during flooding events to rescue people from flood water, transport isolated people and transport essential food /supplies and to conduct reconnaissance activities (such as checking water levels, surges, river conditions and more), but are also used during non-flooding events.

RBT/ RDT Testing in Williamtown

On 18 February 2022, Port Stephens Hunter Police District conducted over 100 random breath tests and random drug tests in Williamtown.

The district is happy to report that no positives were detected.

RBT/ RDT testing is one of the ways the district is committing to road safety in 2022.

Domestic Assault

At approximately 7:20pm on 12 February, Police responded to a report of a domestic assault in Raymond Terrace.

When they arrived, the offender became physically and verbally aggressive towards police threatening to assault them.

Police tried to de-escalate the situation by speaking to the offender, but the offender lunged at police causing them to deploy a taser.

The offender was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station, where Ambulance Officers treated them for minor injuries.

The Offender was charged with a number of DV offences, assault/resist Police offences and possession of drugs.

Intoxicated Fight

Just past midnight on Sunday 13 February, two adult males started fighting after one of the males was ejected from a licensed premise in Shoal Bay for intoxication.

The males were separated by security. Police, who were patrolling in the area, attended almost immediately.

Police spoke to one of the males, while the other male ran away.

Police chased and stopped the second male and obtained his details.

Police collected CCTV of the incident and are taking action against the males in the near future.

By Tara CAMPBELL