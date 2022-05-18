Emergency Services Update for Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tanilba Bay Fire

Crew from the Williamtown/ Salt Ash Rural Fire Brigade were called to a structure fire at Beatty Boulevard in Tanilba Bay on Sunday 15 May.



The team worked quickly and extinguished the blaze within three hours, leaving the scene at 12:00PM.

Port Stephens SES

On 11 May, crews from the Port Stephens SES responded to three separate accidents.

9:00am: A two vehicle incident with multi patient and person trapped on Hinton Road.

9:50am: A single vehicle incident with a person trapped on Nelson Bay Road, Salt Ash.

10:06am: Land search for missing person in Salt Ash.

Both vehicle incidents required SES Rescue Operators to utilise hydraulic rescue tools including the spreader (Jaws of Life), cutters and combi tool.

Salt Ash Crash

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked by NSW Ambulance at 9:50am on 11 May to a report of a serious single vehicle motor vehicle accident at Salt Ash, with a car having run into a pole.

NSW Ambulance Paramedics arrived on scene and carried out initial treatment on the 65-year-old male driver, following SES assistance in removing the man from the vehicle.

The man was released from the vehicle suffering lacerations and a broken leg and has been transported by NSW Ambulance Paramedics to JHH in a stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Assault Arrest

Last month on 5 April, Police from the Port Stephens Hunter Police District attended a routine job at Raymond Terrace.

Subsequent interactions with two males, a 28-year-old male and his brother, turned violent and police will allege both males assaulted police and hindered police in regards to their response.

The 28-year-old allegedly not only assaulted an officer but stole and used the officer’s capsicum spray and avoided apprehension.

Subsequent investigations have located this individual in Queensland.

Warrants were issued for his arrest, and he was arrested last Friday with the assistance of Queensland police.

He was extradited to NSW and put before Tweed Heads Local Court on 9 May where he pled guilty to seven offences and subsequently has been remanded in custody until 29 June 2022.

Operation Protector

This week Operation Protector has been launched across New South Wales and will run for three days.

Essentially, all things Domestic Violence related will be the focus of the investigation including AVO compliance checks, checking in with high-risk offenders and ensuring appropriate action is taken with domestic violence.

Farewell Commander

Commander Chad Gillies has left the Port Stephens Hunter Police District following two and a half years service as Commander.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey will be taking over the role.

Detective Superintendent Humphrey has experience in the Port Stephens Hunter Police District both as a Detective as a Relieving Commander as well as a Commissioned Officer.

Commander Chad Gillies says that he is an extremely experienced Commander who will bring passion and intimate knowledge of the local area to the role.

“He will be a huge asset to the police and the broader community.

“My sincere thanks to everyone that not only lives here, but people I’ve had the opportunity to engage with over my past two and a bit years here.

“It’s been a privilege and one of the career highlights for me to be here,” Commander Chad Gillies said.

He will be moving on as Commander of the Tuggerah Lakes Police District.

On behalf of the region, thank you for your service over the past years.

Marine Rescue

On Saturday night, a skipper of a distressed vessel contacted Marine Rescue Port Stephens.

He had hit rocks, was sinking, may have hit his head, may have been knocked out and sounded very confused.

Watch Officer (WO) Lee was able to ascertain that he was somewhere off Shark Island or Fingal Head.

He talked the distressed skipper through activating his emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) and ensured he had his lifejacket on.

Following proven procedures, WO Lee transmitted a Mayday Relay radio message to alert any vessels in the general area, called the NSW Police Marine Area Command and arranged for a Rescue Vessel crew to be immediately organised.

One Rescue Vessel, Port Stephens 31, was despatched quickly to search for the distressed vessel while a second Rescue Vessel, Port Stephens 30, stood by and shortly after, transported an Ambulance crew to assist the distressed skipper who was believed to be still aboard his stricken vessel.

Marine Area Command organised the rescue helicopter Westpac 2 to assist in the search.

After a brief search, the distressed skipper, thanks to a flashing EPIRB, was spotted on a beach under Port Stephens Head.

Westpac 2 was now on scene and was able to drop a medic onto the beach and prepared for a stretcher winch of the distressed skipper.

Port Stephens 31 reported debris in water and recovered a number of large items which may have become a navigation hazard for other vessels if left in the water.

Unfortunately, the hull of the vessel was not seen and is believed to have sunk.

Westpac 2 transported the distressed skipper to John Hunter Hospital and after a further search for debris, both Rescue Vessels returned to their dock.

By Tara CAMPBELL