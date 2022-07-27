Emergency Services update for Port Stephens

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Outside Heaters

Never use barbeque grills or outside heaters inside.



Fire and Rescue NSW are reminding all residents to stay safe this winter outdoor heaters and barbeque grills are only used outside.

“Outdoor heaters and BBQs produce carbon monoxide, a poisonous gas you can’t see, taste or smell,” said Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter.

“When it builds up inside your home, carbon monoxide gas can kill without warning,” he said.

For advice about suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, call the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.

In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Farewell Group Captain

Last weekend the NSW RFS Lower Hunter District farewelled Group Captain John Russell.

John has served this role for many years, has travelled far and wide chasing smoke and has also been involved in large fires around the Port Stephens area.

John is also heavily involved in running district courses such as the Breathing Apparatus Operator course, of which he is assessor.



Australasian Rescue Challenge

On Tuesday 20 July, one of the NSW SES – Port Stephens Unit rescue teams headed off to the 2022 Australasian Rescue Challenge in Tamworth.

The Challenge is a multi-day competition that includes multiple scenarios testing skills across road rescue and trauma response.

After scoring highly in the 2022 NSW Road Crash Rescue Challenge in Dubbo during May 2022 the team was awarded the opportunity to compete at the National event.

It was the team’s first time competing at a national level.

By Tara CAMPBELL