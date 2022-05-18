Emergency Services Update for the Myall Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Myall Way Accident

OVERNIGHT on Monday 16 May, Tea Gardens RFS attended a serious motor vehicle accident on Myall Way.



Also responding were Fire and Rescue 471, Bulahdelah Pumper, SES Port Stephens Road Crash Rescue, SES Stroud Road Crash Rescue alongside NSW Ambulance and Police.

The patients were stabilised on the scene and transported to hospital for further treatment.

Operation Protector

This week Operation Protector has been launched across New South Wales and will run for three days.

Essentially, all things Domestic Violence related will be the focus of the investigation including AVO compliance checks, checking in with high-risk offenders and ensuring appropriate action is taken with domestic violence.

Farewell Commander

Commander Chad Gillies has left the Port Stephens Hunter Police District following two and a half years service as Commander.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey will be taking over the role.

Detective Superintendent Humphrey has experience in the Port Stephens Hunter Police District both as a Detective as a Relieving Commander as well as a Commissioned Officer.

Commander Chad Gillies says that he is an extremely experienced Commander who will bring passion and intimate knowledge of the local area to the role.

“He will be a huge asset to the police and the broader community.

“My sincere thanks to everyone that not only lives here, but people I’ve had the opportunity to engage with over my past two- and a-bit years here.

“It’s been a privilege and one of the career highlights for me to be here,” Commander Chad Gillies said.

He will be moving on as Commander of the Tuggerah Lakes Police District.

On behalf of the region, thank you for your service over the past years.

By Tara CAMPBELL