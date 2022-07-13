Emergency Services Update for the Myall Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Karuah Rural Fire Brigade

AMONGST all the chaos over the past week, Karuah Rural Fire Brigade headed out in the community to assist the Karuah Progress Association with a clean-up.



This is in preparation for more seating and planter boxes to be installed in the central area of Karuah soon.

Bulahdelah Clean Up

It has been a big week for the Bulahdelah community.

The Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade wishes to thank the Booral, Pacific Palms and Pindimar/Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigades for their assistance on 9 June.

The Brigades worked together to assist residents to clean up post-flood and wash debris off roadways.

Tasks were completed efficiently and quickly with all required tasks dusted off by midday.

Bulahdelah Flood

Many emergency crews assisted the Bulahdelah community over the past week following the flooding weather event.

The Bulahdelah Golf Club was established as an evacuation centre, whilst members of local fire brigades and SES units assisted the many calls for help – including two stranded cars in flood waters and multiple flood rescues from homes inundated with water.

Sandbag Points

Sand and sandbags are available at Bulahdelah Rural Fire Brigade – bring your own shovel.

NSW SES – Port Stephens Unit at 31 Rees James Road, Raymond Terrace – pre-filled sandbags, empty sandbags, sand, shovels.

Sandbags can also be obtained from the carpark between the library and pool at Tea Gardens and from Stroud at Lowrey Street opposite the Essential Energy depot.

Keep Outdoor Heating Outside

Many people in NSW have left their homes due to floods.

People staying in temporary accommodation may be looking for ways to stay warm.

NSW Poisons Information Centre reminds residents to never use BBQ’s, fire pits or outside heaters indoors.

They make carbon monoxide- a gas you cannot see, smell or taste which can kill without warning.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea, dizziness and drowsiness.

Longer exposures can cause coma, brain injury and death.

Stay safe and protect yourself and your family this winter.

Leave BBQs and outdoor heaters outside.

Thank You

On behalf of the whole community, a big thank you goes out to all the emergency services crews and volunteers who have been working immensely hard to keep the community safe, calm and being there to respond to any incidents over the past week.

Thank you for all that you have done, and all you continue to do.

By Tara CAMPBELL