Employment Help Available For Coffs Harbour Veterans

A NEW employment program is kicking off in NSW to help ex-serving personnel across Air Force, Navy and Army transition to civilian life.

The employment program, led by RSL LifeCare in NSW, aims to address the unique challenges veterans face when looking to enter the civilian workforce.



Securing meaningful work after a career in defence can be quite difficult.

Aside from helping veterans and their partners become job-ready, RSL LifeCare Veterans Services provides additional support to ex-serving personnel including DVA claims assistance, housing support, financial assistance and referral pathways for education.

RSL LifeCare Veteran Services GM Nicki Young spoke with News Of The Area about the program and the benefits to the Coffs community.

“We know from research there are a couple of key factors that support veterans back into communities and one of those is employment.

“When veterans transition from the Australian Defence Force, reintegrating into a new community is one of the toughest challenges.

“Meaningful employment allows for purpose, income and connections in the community,” Ms Young said.

Without the support veterans can suffer financially and experience in the worst cases family breakdowns and homelessness.

Defence Veterans Australia has one thousand four hundred clients in the Coffs Harbour area.

Of these about eight hundred are veterans themselves and six hundred are spouses and family members.

The program is also available to them.

“It gives spouses and family members an opportunity to get job ready and secure employment too,” said Ms Young.

The service allows veterans and their family members to meet with a career counsellor to discuss their interests and what they are good at and then helps get them job market ready.

According to Ms Young, articulating defense force skills to the civilian market is a challenge for veterans.

But she adds three are lots of benefits to employers who take on a veteran as they are compliant, hard working and have great leadership skills.

“We are keen to make a difference and have a preventative focus and we can also provide financial crisis assistance and help some of the longer term issues,” she concluded.

Veterans and their families in New South Wales can access the employment program by visiting https://www.rslaustralia.org/rsl-veterans-employment-program, or by calling 02 8088 0388 to access the intake services team.

By Sandra MOON