Empty Bowls event raises $1,860 for Hope for the Homeless

COASTAL Claymakers’ Empty Bowls event raised $1,860 for Hope for the Homeless Inc in Coffs Harbour.

The Coastal Claymakers potters created beautiful bowls especially to donate to this pre-Christmas fundraiser.



The bowls were purchased for $25 each which included the opportunity to have them filled with a delicious salad lunch provided by The Happy Frog and Coastal Harvest crusty fresh bread.

“Coramba Hall was the beautiful venue for this lovely event that brings the community together and shows so much goodwill,” Michaela Kloeckner, President of the Coastal Claymakers, told News Of The Area.

“Happy customers clutched their purchased bowl tightly as they chose lunch from a delicious variety at the salad bar.

“People sat down to enjoy their lunch while talented thirteen-year-old Saskia Scheib entertained with her gentle harp and flute music.

“This is a win/win situation for everyone involved as a $25 spend bought a handmade bowl, including a healthy lunch plus entertainment.

“The money raised will make a difference to the less fortunate in our community,” said Michaela.

“Every year there is a distinct, tangible, happy ambience as people feel that they did contribute to a good cause.

“This event could not be made possible without the generous support of the community, the local potters and members of the Coastal Claymakers group.

“The Happy Frog Cafe generously donated delicious salads this year and Coastal Harvest crusty fresh bread.

“74 bowls found a new home and $1,860 was donated to the Hope for the Homeless Inc in Coffs Harbour before Christmas in the hope of making a difference to someone who may be struggling.

“It warms the heart to know that people do care.”

The Empty Bowls project originated in 1990 in Michigan, USA when a high school teacher and his students were searching for a way to raise funds to support a food drive.

Empty Bowls has since become an event worldwide where all raised funds are donated to a local charity with the aim to fill empty bowls and fight hunger.

By Andrea FERRARI