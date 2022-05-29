Enjoy a Long Lunch at Levenvale with the Coffs Food & Wine Festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast Food & Wine Festival (CCF&WF) is taking people off the beaten track with some unique experiences especially crafted for the event.

The Long Lunch at privately owned Levenvale Farm in Valery being one of them.



“The Long Lunch will be all about showcasing the lovely produce and Bello Beef straight from Levenvale Farm, nose to tail style,” Georgina Baker from Levenvale Farm told News Of The Area.

“At Levenvale Farm we grow Bello Beef – organic, regenerative and 100 percent grass-fed and grass-finished.

“Bello Beef tastes different because our cattle graze naturally on a smorgasbord of grass and pasture diversity, for their whole life.

“Never supplementing with grain.

“Never using chemicals.

“Nourishing our soils, nourishing ourselves and our community,” she explained.

Levenvale Farm is a certified organic farm committed to regenerative farming practices.

“We will do a little talk about regenerative agriculture and its principles and why and how we are passionate about this way of farming and our mission to improve our localised food systems.

“Our mission is to farm in a more sustainable way, to leave our land in better condition than we found it, to regenerate our environment through improved soil health and plant diversity, to treat our livestock ethically and allow them to graze naturally, while they fertilize our ground and ultimately contribute an ecosystem that thrives and regenerates.”

With bread and snacks to start, attendees will move on to shared entrees and a shared feast main course with sides.

“Each dish will highlight a different cut of beef, putting an emphasis on the importance of using the whole beast.”

Depending on the weather, you may dine under a large tree in the farm’s paddock or within the beautifully restored heritage barn.

In the true experiential style being encouraged by the CCF&WF participants, Hannah Harlen will play some acoustic tunes while guests enjoy their long, lazy Sunday lunch.

By Andrea FERRARI