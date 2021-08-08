Enter the C.ex Coffs Camera Club Nature Photography Competition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CALLING all local amateur photographers who enjoy taking images of nature such as landscapes, seascapes, animals, insects and flora, as entries open for the 17th Annual C.ex Coffs Camera Club Nature Photography Competition.

Michael Woltschenko, club member co-ordinating the competition, told News Of The Area, “This is not only an opportunity for local amateur photographers to gain experience in entering a photography competition but also the opportunity to have their image put on display in a National Gallery.



“The National Cartoon Gallery will provide frames and lighting and the images will be on display in the Gallery from October 8th- 31st – how great is that.

“I enjoy taking photos of nature and find that there is always an interesting subject to be found when walking outside with a camera.

“Sometimes a landscape may catch my eye, other times it could be a bird flying past, an interesting insect or a tiny, beautiful fungi which can be made more visible using a macro lens.

“All entries in our competition are judged independently by three photography judges.

“As well as technical aspects such as correct exposure and clarity, judges also look for the important story-telling element in an image depicting nature.

“Examples of story-telling would be an animal feeding, a wave crashing on a shoreline or a dramatic sunset over a landscape.”

Michael says you do not have to own a specialised expensive camera to take a great image of nature.

“In previous years, we have had some excellent images entered which were taken on entry level, point-and-shoot cameras as well as mobile phone cameras.

“Our camera club is hoping to once again, receive a large number of entries to showcase the fascinating world of nature as viewed through the lens of a camera.”

Trophies and prizes with a value over $700.00 will be awarded to the winners.

The competition, which closes on September 10, is open to adult and junior amateur photographers.

Entry forms and information are available from Coffs Camera House and the club’s website:

www.cexcameraclub.weebly.com.

By Andrea FERRARI