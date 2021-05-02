Entertainment for everyone at Coffs Show this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ENTERTAINMENT to suit all age ranges and tastes will be on offer at the Coffs Harbour Show this weekend.

At 7.30pm on Friday night, there will be a family fireworks show in the main arena as a prelude to the gala fireworks again on Saturday night at 8.30pm.

Saturday will feature a variety of animal events, with horses taking over the main arena, while an extended cattle section operates behind the grandstand.



Saturday will also see the chip’s flying as the wood chopping program takes place.

The main arena on Saturday will also see the Kaos Freestyle motorcycle stunt team performing death defying stunts including back flips.

The official opening will take place at 4.30pm and feature a six bar jump around 6.30pm under lights.

The Kaos team will again amaze the crowd with motorcycle stunts before the 8.30pm fireworks.

Sunday will see the sheepdog trials continuing along with a wide range of horse events in the main arena before the demolition derby finishes the 108th Coffs Harbour show, kicking off at around 4:00pm after the horse events have concluded.

The Coffs Harbour Show runs from 4:00pm Friday 30 April to 5:00pm Sunday 2 May at the Coffs Harbour Showground on the Pacific Highway.

Visit http://coffsharbourshowsociety.com.au/ for full details.