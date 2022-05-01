Enthusiastic return of Woopi Red Cross Friendship Afternoon Teas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMMUNITY cuppas and chats are the unsung happy hours for many, who find the company and entertainment a real boost to their feelings of positivity and connection.

Woolgoolga Red Cross Branch is good at getting a social event set up.



Having experienced a few disrupted years Woopi Red Cross members were delighted last month when their revitalised Friendship Afternoon Teas (FAT) bounced back.

“With a line-up of great local entertainment, music, sing-a-longs with lots of old favourites and, of course, tasty homemade food, it was very special to see so many people turn up, some familiar faces and many new to the afternoon,” FAT Coordinator Kerry Chaffey told News Of The Area.

“The raffles are, as always, a great success too, with a fruit tray donated by Woolworths and multiple prizes ensuring that monies raised contribute to the humanitarian work of Red Cross.”

The next FAT will be held on Friday 29 April at 2pm at the Seniors Centre in Boundary St Woolgoolga.

Everyone, especially seniors, are invited to attend for a most enjoyable afternoon.

“Entertainment this month will be provided by the Odd Bunch Line Dancers and young Paige Sagan who sings and accompanies her own music,” said Kerry.

The Woolgoolga Branch is always keen to provide services in the local community.

“Members have been particularly active recently in supporting flood relief, either by fundraising or by collecting donations.”

At the same time members help by making Telecross calls to vulnerable and isolated residents, or by knitting and completing Trauma Teddies for distribution to various agencies.

“The FATs have been going for over 30 years and members are convinced that they continue to provide a service in our local community with an outing for residents and support from local entertainers and schoolchildren,” Robyn Rooth from Woolgoolga Red Cross told NOTA.

If you would like to assist in any of the Branch programs or have questions about the afternoon teas, please call Robyn on 0418 646801.

By Andrea FERRARI