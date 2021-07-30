Environmental Volunteers called to enter Community Achievement Awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NOMINATIONS are now open for Department of Planning, Industry and Environment NSW/ACT Community Achievement Awards 2021.

It’s an opportunity to recognise and celebrate excellence in local environmental volunteers in the Individual Crown Land Management category.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh encouraged local volunteers who help manage Crown land to nominate for the awards.

“Nominations are open until 11 August for the outstanding community boards (Crown Land Manager Excellence Award); and the Individual Excellence in Crown Land Management Award to honour outstanding individual volunteers,” he said.

The volunteer role sees people of all ages providing a range of support services such as gardening, weeding, minor repairs, fund-raising including running stalls, administration and visitor information roles such as guided tours and selling entry tickets.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment said the Individual Excellence in Crown Land Management Award “recognises an individual volunteer involved in the management of Crown land who exemplifies outstanding community service ethos, dedication and commitment to their communities”.

One such volunteer is central Coffs Harbour resident Elisabeth Edwards.

Elisabeth has volunteered with Friends of Coffs Creek, which is part of Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare, for sixteen years and said she derives a great sense of achievement from this work.

“It’s very rewarding when you’ve done a lot of weeding and then, with the space and sunlight getting in, nature works its way and soon you see the native seedlings popping up,” Elisabeth told News Of The Area.

“Our ‘patch’ is a nine-and-a-half kilometre stretch along the creek including both banks, east of the Highway.

“Most of this is Crown Land.

“Primarily we’re a weeding group so we move along various sites by the creek which makes it interesting.

“We also clear rubbish – 2,500 kilos in one year, most of which was down in the mangroves.

“We’re always looking for volunteers to join us – Friends of Coffs Creek welcomes all ages and abilities – and once you know half a dozen weeds you can do an awful lot of good,” she said.

Fancy volunteering?

Have a chat with Elisabeth on 0400 579426.

By Andrea FERRARI