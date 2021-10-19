EOI open for Round 7 of the Stronger Communities Programme

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EXPRESSIONS of interest are open from Monday 18 October until Friday 3 December for Round 7 of the Stronger Communities Programme.

The Federal Coalition Government is giving local councils and community groups an opportunity to nominate projects for grants of between $2,500 and $20,000.



Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said the latest funding injection would support up to 20 projects across the region.

“I strongly encourage interested organisations to contact my office regarding projects important to them and our community.

“Grants are available to cover up to 100 per cent of eligible project costs, or up to 50 per cent of eligible project costs for local governing bodies.”

Dr Gillespie said, as with previous funding rounds, applicants would be invited to lodge an Expression of Interest form, found on https://davidgillespie.com.au/home.

A local community panel will then assess local applications and recommend up to 20 projects for funding.

“This is a very popular program and we always receive dozens of applications from across the region,” he said.

“Stronger Communities is about supporting jobs to drive our economic recovery and providing opportunities for our regional centres to get ahead and prosper.”

Through the Stronger Communities Program, the Federal Coalition Government has provided more than $135 million for community-building and job-creating projects across Australia.

More information is available at business.gov.au/scp.