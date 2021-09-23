EPA Issues Largest Fine to Woolgoolga’s Wiigulga Sports Complex Contractor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has investigated reports of water pollution from the new Wiigulga Sports Complex and has fined contractors as a result.

The site contractor for the Wiigulga Sports Complex construction site at Woolgoolga has been issued the largest possible fine by the EPA for a water pollution offence.



The fine totalling $15,000 comes after a community report to the EPA about water pollution in Woolgoolga Lake.

EPA’s Acting Director of Regulatory Operations Janet Sparrow said following the community report, EPA officers inspected the site after a small rain event.

“Our investigation determined water and sediment controls were inadequate for the site,” Ms Sparrow said.

“Sediment rich water had been leaving the site and polluting local waterways.”

As Coffs Harbour City Council contracted the site managers to build the sports complex, the EPA has also made contact with Council.

Ms Sparrow said the EPA reminded Council of its responsibility to oversee environmental controls at contracted sites.

Ms Sparrow said a clean-up notice was issued to the site manager requiring it to revise its Erosion and Sediment Plan, improve water and sediment controls, and prevent further pollution incidents from occurring.

“Site managers must implement and maintain appropriate controls to ensure water and sediment doesn’t leave the construction site.

“Temporary barriers and sediment traps are good examples of controls commonly used at construction sites to prevent pollution incidents,” she said.

Members of the public are encouraged to report any water pollution incidents to Enviro Line on 131 555.

By Sandra MOON