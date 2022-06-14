Estia Health residents enjoy royal high tea for Queen’s Jubilee Myall Coast Myall Coast News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 14, 2022 Residents were excited to be a part of the festivities. IN celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Estia Health Tea Gardens residents and staff recently enjoyed a high tea. “We put out the call to local residents if anyone would have high tea sets that we could use and we had a massive response,” said Peta Kidd, Lifestyle Coordinator, Estia Health Tea Gardens. In fact, the community’s response was such that Estia had to acquire a display cabinet to hold the cups, which was also generously donated. On Thursday, the residents sat down to enjoy a beautiful high tea with all the donated tea cups. “Residents were excited to be a part of the festivities for the Queen’s Jubilee,” Peta said. “The high tea included the Queen’s throne, complete with Corgi and royal appearances in the form of masks,” she said. The Queen and her royal corgi at home at Estia Health Tea Gardens. Pat was pleased to receive a visit from the Queen’s corgi. A selection of the delicious treats on offer. Tea cups were donated by the community.