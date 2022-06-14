Estia Health residents enjoy royal high tea for Queen’s Jubilee

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IN celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, Estia Health Tea Gardens residents and staff recently enjoyed a high tea.

“We put out the call to local residents if anyone would have high tea sets that we could use and we had a massive response,” said Peta Kidd, Lifestyle Coordinator, Estia Health Tea Gardens.

In fact, the community’s response was such that Estia had to acquire a display cabinet to hold the cups, which was also generously donated.

On Thursday, the residents sat down to enjoy a beautiful high tea with all the donated tea cups.

“Residents were excited to be a part of the festivities for the Queen’s Jubilee,” Peta said.

“The high tea included the Queen’s throne, complete with Corgi and royal appearances in the form of masks,” she said.